Editorial Roundup: Ohio

And, boy, are there problems.

• Regular health inspections dropped off during the COVID pandemic. The Beacon Journal found that almost half of the nursing homes monitored by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services have not had a regular health inspection since April 1, 2020.

Complaints can trigger an inspection, but the Ohio Department of Health, which partners with CMS on inspections, says that a COVID outbreak does not necessarily trigger an inspection.

• Nursing homes nationally have struggled with infection prevention and control before the COVID pandemic, according to government reports. In Ohio, nursing homes racked up 1,552 citations from infection control inspections from 2019 to 2021. Only Texas had more.

At a time when nursing home deaths from COVID were peaking nationwide, struggles with infection prevention and control had dire consequences in Summit County.

At one facility, staff members who had tested positive for COVID were not told of their results and continued to work. Three symptomatic residents stayed in their own rooms, each with an asymptomatic roommate.

Two other nursing homes in Summit County were included on a news organization’s list of 1,000 U.S. nursing homes with the most COVID-19 cases and deaths among residents and staff based on CMS data. Not surprisingly, CMS inspectors noted a variety of infection control mistakes at the two facilities, which are owned by the same company.

___

Cleveland Plain Dealer. February 27, 2022.

Editorial: Senate should nix attempt to silence Ohio protesters: editorial

The Ohio House has sent to the state Senate House Bill 109, which would make rioting a felony and which seeks to discourage protests through enhanced penalties for protest damage and for protest organizers.

The bill is constitutionally suspect and also unneeded.

Aggravated rioting is already a felony under Ohio law - but rightly requires aggravated circumstances, such as intent to use or cause violence or the use of, or intent to use, a deadly weapon. Felonious assault is also, by definition, a felony -- and in Cleveland, prosecutors didn’t hesitate to charge May 30, 2020 protesters with felony crimes when they believed the charges were warranted. Criminal damage to property is also already a felony in Ohio if it involves risk of harming others.

The purpose of creating a whole new set of felony crimes for protesters and those who organize protests, as HB 109 seeks to do, is clear: to discourage protests, including the peaceful exercise of protesters’ First Amendment rights.

The bill was prompted by widespread protests after the 2020 murder of George Floyd that the bill’s backers note caused costly damage in Ohio cities. But given that the bill was written after Black rights protests, not following other protests, critics suggest its intent is actually to “disproportionately target underserved and marginalized communities and minorities calling for justice,” as state Rep. Philip M. Robinson Jr. of Solon put it.

HB 109′s sponsors are GOP Reps. Cindy Abrams, of suburban Cincinnati, a former Cincinnati police officer, and Sara Carruthers, of Hamilton. The House passed it 60-35 with one Republican voting “no” (Rep. Jamie Callender, of Lake County) and one Democrat voting “yes” (Rep. Jeffrey A. Crossman, of Parma, a candidate for Ohio attorney general).

HB 109 is a solution in search of a problem. The Senate needs to protect the civil liberties of Ohioans -- all Ohioans -- and sink this bill.

___

Columbus Dispatch. February 22, 2022.

Editorial: DeWine, LaRose, Faber, Huffman, Cupp shouldn’t get away with slap to voters’ faces

Listening to reason is not the issue here.

Reason is heard just fine by the brazen members of the state commission tasked with determining who gets to represent you at the capitol buildings in Columbus and Washington.

The Republican members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission have demonstrated that they just think reason is a joke and it is OK to laugh in the faces of the 71% of voters who said they want district maps to be drawn fairly in the name of just elections.

Gov. Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Auditor Keith Faber, Senate President Matt Huffman and House Speaker Bob Cupp slapped voters in the face when they voted in favor of two sets of maps for Ohio’s 99 state House seats and 33 Senate districts.

It is sheer embarrassment that their juvenile behavior forced lawsuits that led to Ohio Supreme Court decisions striking down both sets of maps because those maps overwhelmingly favor GOP candidates.

Any reasonable person can see that the ‘hilariously’ disrespectful maps put forward by the commission’s Republicans violates the constitution the five vowed to uphold.

“When the dealer stacks the deck in advance, the house usually wins,” wrote Justice Michael Donnelly in the court’s opinion on the state’s congressional district map.

Put another way, DeWine, LaRose, Faber, Huffman and Cupp are perverting district maps to make sure members of their party can’t lose statehouse and congressional elections in most of Ohio.

It is about controlling your destiny by excluding your true voice from the conversation.

Now Ohio’s high court is virtually threatening to spank the state’s governor, secretary of state, auditor, Senate president and House speaker along with the two Democrats on the seven-member commission: Sen. Vernon Sykes of Akron and Rep. Allison Russo of Upper Arlington.

The Ohio Supreme Court wants the commission to explain in writing by noon Wednesday why it shouldn’t be held in contempt for not drawing fair maps.

If the explanation falls short of “here you go, fair maps,” the commission should be punished for not only being disobedient and disrespectful to the court but for being disobedient and disrespectful to the people of this great state.

That is a far nastier thing to do.

It may be unlikely, but ruling the commission in contempt if that happens would be just and right.

By rigging the election map to maintain all but full power to decide who represents you, they are laughing in your face.

You deserve far better than this.

That should anger Republicans, Democrats, and everyone in between.

A definitive 71% of Ohioans approved an anti-gerrymandering initiative in 2015. That constitutional amendment and one in 2018 sought to change the way officials draw voting district boundaries.

DeWine, LaRose, Faber, Huffman and Cupp could do the right thing, but are instead refusing to act on the reasons you’ve put forth. They think they are above your reason.

The five know full well that the GOP’s maps slice and dice the state to make even voting districts in Ohio’s largest cities safe for Republican candidates.

Our view has nothing to do with wanting a 50/50 split. Ohio leans right and the maps should reflect as much.

DeWine, LaRose, Faber, Huffman and Cupp know Republicans would maintain the upper hand in Ohio if there was a fair map. They do not want fairness. They want to dominate.

The total number of votes cast in the 16 statewide partisan contests in the past 10 years races favored Republicans 54% to Democrats 46%. The maps should reflect that.

Despite ridiculous public explanation of why they have failed to execute your will, the fact is that Republican commission members have not created fair maps because, like selfish children with a bag of candy, they do not wanna share.

And do not be fooled.

Putting forward a fair and just map might be complicated, but it is not hard. Citizens have offered multiple maps the commission could have and still can use to arrive at equity.

It is reasonable that Republican lawmakers on the commission would want to keep all the power they can — their veto-proof majority has helped them do things like overturn DeWine’s health orders — but you should be the ones who decide who represents your will the best, be that person a Democrat or a Republican.

This is not about what they want to do. This is about you and your family — this state’s future.

Ohio’s judicial branch should not have been put in the position of correcting members of our legislative and executive branches as if they were bad little children. But that’s how they are behaving.

Here we are, embarrassed by people who say they are capable of representing your will but are proving the opposite.

We will see what the court does if the commission’s Republicans continue to insist they have a right to a monopoly over your life.

We think members of the Ohio Commission have heard reason loud and clear, but perhaps we are wrong.

How to contact members of Ohio Redistricting Commission:

House Speaker Bob Cupp (R): 614-466-9624, rep04@ohiohouse.gov

Senate President Matt Huffman (R) : 614-466-7584, huffman@ohiosenate.gov

House Minority Leader C. Allison Russo (D) (614) 466-8012, Rep24@ohiohouse.gov

Senator Vernon Sykes (D), 614-466-7041, sykes@ohiosenate.gov

Auditor Keith Faber (R): 614-466-4514, CentralRegion@ohioauditor.gov, StateRegion@ohioauditor.gov

Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R): 614-466-0562, FLaRose@ohiosos.gov

Gov. Mike DeWine (R): 614-644-4357, 614-466-3555

___

Toledo Blade. February 23, 2022.

Editorial: Contempt or contemptible?

Showing complete contempt for the will of Ohio voters, the state Redistricting Commission refuses to get the job done.

The will of the people was expressed not once, but twice, in votes in 2015 and 2018. Those votes called for the production of fair redistricting maps that did not favor one party.

That failure is contemptible.

The Ohio Supreme Court rightly told the redistricting commission to follow the constitutional amendments and make the maps conform to the will of voters. That will is enshrined in the Ohio Constitution, it is not an example of the court making law but enforcing the law. This isn’t so much about the courts as it is about the redistricting commission.

That the court needed to threaten contempt for members of the redistricting commission to get maps meeting constitutional standards done is a sad commentary.

Also beneath contempt is the attempt to bypass the will of voters by moving the redistricting issue to federal court. That attempt is being made by a group of citizens hoping to keep one party in power. It’s a move coming from folks who for years have said they don’t want the courts legislating policy.

Legislative and congressional maps meeting the requirements of two Ohio constitutional amendments should have been passed long ago. Instead, the primary date may be in jeopardy.

Why?

Because the redistricting commission and some legislators didn’t like the potential electoral outcomes of maps that met constitutional muster. The crummy thing is that some members of the commission knew the maps wouldn’t meet constitutional standards. Those same members voted to approve the maps nonetheless. Those members were the governor and Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

They should have taken a stand and forced a redraw before the case went to the state Supreme Court.

Instead we’re here with the primary date threatened and court cases and appeals looming. Almost all of those cases will have taxpayers footing the bill in some fashion. Those are the same taxpayers who voted for redistricting reform. Shafting the people is nothing new in politics, but this scheme is a prime example.

Trampling on the will of citizens by the redistricting commission is despicable. Yet the memory of voters can be short. In this case they must take it to the malfeasants at the ballot box.

If a constitutional amendment passed by voters is ignored by political leaders, there is only one solution. Vote them out of office.

___

Youngstown Vindicator. February 28, 2022.

Editorial: Plan now for EV future with fewer gas taxes

Elected officials are fantastic at kicking cans down the road. They are not always so great at looking ahead to where those cans might wind up. But it is time for Ohio lawmakers to take a long-distance view of what could happen to the state’s annual transportation budget as drivers make the transition to electric vehicles.

This is a decades-long transition, of course, and one that is not easy to consider in a one-and-done committee meeting. A report by Energy News points out gasoline and diesel taxes make up nearly $2 billion of the state’s $8.3 billion biennial transportation budget. The loss of that money, in addition to other sources of revenue from fossil fuels, could dramatically affect budgets for roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

But there is a tendency in Columbus to look backward, and cling to what has gotten us this far. That’s a problem that has “driven policymakers to pursue a ‘business as usual’ scenario and try to keep these traditional generation assets open,” said Gilbert Michaud, an assistant professor at Loyola University Chicago’s School of Environmental Sustainability, according to Energy News. “This has certainly been the case in Ohio, where regressive energy policies continue to be passed to bail out these polluting — but high tax revenue — assets while stifling the growth of the renewable energy industry.”

Small-government, fiscally responsible, free-market elected officials should know better than to be propping up any declining industry. Certainly they’ve been critical enough of subsidies for renewable energy companies in other states.

But while lawmakers tread water, those most affected by the transition already are looking ahead. Matt Bruning of the Ohio Department of Transportation knows “the current gas tax model is not sustainable for the long term.”

ODOT is looking for funding sources such as federal grants, maybe even a road-use charge. It is conducting a study to “assess the public’s appetite for the various options,” Bruning told Energy News.

That’s the kind of creativity and forward thinking that lawmakers will need, too. Let us hope they do not wait too long to flip the switch.

___

Marietta Times. February 28, 2022.

Editorial: Workers comp rate cuts good

For a fourth straight time, the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation has been able to reduce the rate paid by private employers. According to BWC, this will save those employers nearly $106 million in the coming fiscal year.

It is good to know government is working to save taxpayers and ratepayers money while it can, as there is no guarantee favorable conditions will last. But right now, the 10% rate cut is possible because of declining injury claims and relatively low medical inflation costs.

“We are at a 40-year low for average rate levels for Ohio employers, bolstering Ohio’s already strong business climate,” said BWC Administrator and CEO Stephanie McCloud. “I am thrilled we get to continue to cut rates for both private and public employers.”

As employers do a better job with workplace safety (and have transitioned to allowing some employees to work from home), they are reaping the rewards of that good work. What is encouraging is government’s willingness to let them keep some of the money they have earned. Assessments that make such a rate reduction possible should be standard practice across state bureaucracy.

Employers are to be congratulated then, in putting in the work to reduce claims in the first place; and the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation should get a pat on the back for keeping those rate cuts rolling.

___