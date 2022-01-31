Editorial Roundup: Ohio

Will this sit-up-and-take-notice investment light a fire under the Cleveland area’s political, educational, corporate and philanthropic leadership to set aside the silos and work together, regionally, to position this region for the next big manufacturing plays? The area has the educational assets, the transportation hubs, the manufacturing workforce, the strong cultural amenities and of course an abundant freshwater source in Lake Erie.

Greater Cleveland’s problem is that it lacks a coherent power and decision-making structure. New leadership in many of the area’s institutions and at Cleveland City Hall and, soon, in the Cuyahoga County executive’s offices offers a chance to start to fix that. And despite state investments in a health-care-oriented half-billion-dollar Cleveland Innovation District, the region still lags in capitalizing on its strengths in health care, chemistry, engineering and freshwater to lure 21st-century manufacturing here. With reshoring happening -- that’s what Intel’s $100 billion play is all about -- let’s get a piece of it.

Intel’s bet on Ohio could also have positive impacts by finally nudging the General Assembly to bring Ohio into the 21st century on energy and workforce policy.

In announcing the Intel project, the DeWine administration said it will be “the largest single private sector company investment in Ohio’s history.”

Translation: Intel’s preferences for green energy and an inclusive workforce will carry extra weight -- maybe even more than legislators’ traditional deference to electric utilities, with their preference for brown energy over green that resulted in the still-unrepealed anti-alternative-energy provisions of scandal-wracked House Bill 6.

The Intel project is expected to heavily emphasize green energy and green technology, Time magazine reported “the company hopes to power the new factories with 100% renewable energy and achieve net positive water use.”

That is very good news for Ohio’s environment and for the state’s emerging solar- and wind-energy installers and generators, hitherto greeted with skepticism by a legislature that’s ignored, or at best undervalued, Ohio’s enormous potential for wind energy. Intel’s arrival should spur positive Statehouse thinking on Ohio’s energy future.

Meanwhile, while some Ohio cities, including Cleveland, Akron and Columbus – using their home rule powers – have enacted local workplace fairness ordinances, there is no statewide fairness law, which leaves many LGBTQ Ohioans vulnerable to discrimination.

As it happens, Intel is among the nation’s corporate pacesetters in opposing discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity or expression. A year ago this month, Intel was recognized for its workplace inclusivity by Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index and Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index. In announcing Intel’s recognition, an Intel diversity and inclusion executive made this comment: “Diverse teams with diverse perspectives are more creative and innovative. At Intel, we strive to create an environment where employees have the confidence and room to bring their full skills and abilities to work each day.”

Translation: Intel is likely to lend its weight to passage of the bipartisan Ohio Fairness Act (Senate Bill 119), reintroduced last March by Sens Nickie Antonio, a Lakewood Democrat, and Michael Rulli, a Salem Republican whose district include the Youngstown area. The Fairness bill’s co-sponsors include Sen. Matt Dolan, a Chagrin Falls Republican who is running for the U.S. Senate.

Senate Bill 119 would prohibit discrimination in Ohio on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity or expression, and is backed by a statewide coalition, Ohio Business Competes, which represents a vast number of Ohio enterprises, big and small, ranging from athletics to manufacturing, including the Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds; the Cleveland Clinic; Great Lakes Brewing; the Huntington National Bank; JPMorgan Chase Bank; Key Bank; Lubrizol Corp.; and University Hospitals, to name just a few on a long, long roster.

If Intel’s arrival spurs Greater Cleveland to adopt a more collaborative process of restructuring for the future and Ohio Statehouse leaders to recognize economic opportunity in alternative energy and inclusive growth, its New Albany investment will truly have had a statewide impact.

___

Cincinnati Enquirer. Jan. 28, 2022.

Editorial: Nation is hearing the Bengals loud and clear

No need to pinch yourselves, Bengals fans. This team is for real.

Just two years ago, the Cincinnati Bengals were historically bad, losing their first 11 games on the way to an NFL worst of two wins. Now the team is as many wins away from making history again. Only this time it won’t be to mark the franchise’s futility, but its supremacy.

Regardless of what happens Sunday in the AFC Championship game, Bengals fans will remember 2021 as the expectation-defying, culture-changing, corner-turning season that it has been. Few people outside of the Bengals organization expected this team to contend for a championship a year after its franchise quarterback suffered a season-ending knee injury.

They had the third-worst odds of winning the Super Bowl entering the season at +15000 (meaning if you bet $10 on the Bengals, you could win $1,500), according to Tipico Sportsbook. Only the 1999 St. Louis Rams won a Super Bowl as such a longshot. And at +800, the Bengals have the worst odds of the four remaining playoff teams. The Bengals have been underdogs all year, including this week against the Kansas City Chiefs who are a touchdown favorite.

But Joe Burrow has been determined to change that narrative since being drafted No. 1 overall by the Bengals in 2020. Coming into the playoffs, the mantra among Bengals fans when talking about the possibility of winning it all was “Why not us?” But Burrow rejected that notion, instead declaring, “It is us.”

“I’m tired of the underdog narrative,” Burrow said after the Bengals stunned the top-seeded Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional round. “We’re a really, really good team. We’re here to make noise.”

Indeed, the Bengals have been growling. And perhaps for the first time since Ickey Woods shuffled this franchise all the way to Super Bowl XXIII, the NFL and the nation are hearing the Bengals loud and clear.

There are plenty of accolades to hand out for this rags-to-riches turnaround, but we must start with the quarterback. Burrow is a generational talent whose competitiveness, toughness, poise and swagger have taken this team from punchlines to headlines. His boyish looks, which have drawn comparisons to Macaulay Culkin of the movie “Home Alone,” belie his killer instinct, “Joe Cool” demeanor and clutch gene.

St. Joe, as The Enquirer’s Paul Daugherty calls him, has helped to exorcise historical demons such as a 31-year playoff drought and getting the franchise’s first-ever road playoff win. And he has a chance to slay the biggest demon of them all by winning the next two games and bringing this city its first major sports championship since 1990. Burrow has restored hope and faith – for fans and pundits alike – in this organization and is making Bengalmania a nationwide phenomenon.

Next, let’s give head coach Zac Taylor and the Bengals’ much-maligned front office some credit too. Taylor, who many felt was coaching for his job this year, got a vote of confidence early on from team owner Mike Brown. The organization stuck by Taylor after producing just six wins in his first two years (a rarity in today’s win-now NFL) and that patience and loyalty is now paying dividends.

When the Bengals fired Marvin Lewis after 16 seasons, The Enquirer editorialized that the Brown brain trust needed to hit a bullseye in hiring his replacement. We said they needed to hire someone players would respect, who could instill discipline, knows how to put points on the board in the high-flying NFL of today and who can win playoff games and championships. Despite a rough start, Taylor has checked off most of those boxes. He seems to have the respect of his players, the Bengals were the second-least penalized team this season and scored 27.1 points per game, good for eighth-highest in the NFL. Taylor has already doubled his win total from his first two years, has the Bengals in the playoffs for the first time since 2015 and is one win away from a conference championship and Super Bowl appearance.

Give the front office kudos too for being bold enough to select wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase with the No. 5 overall pick in last year’s draft when practically every analyst and pundit thought they should take an offensive lineman. Reuniting Burrow with his LSU teammate was a game-changer, and Chase – also a generational talent – has proven week in and week out that the Bengals got it right on draft day.

Lastly, the Bengals organization is finally showing more love to fans. Installing a ring of honor at Paul Brown Stadium was a welcome, if not long overdue, addition. And Taylor showing up to local bars with game balls he gifted to fans after huge playoff wins is the kind of act that can endear a coach and his team to a community. It says they appreciate the fans sticking by them through losing seasons and all the time and money fans spend cheering them on. It says, “We care.”

No matter what happens Sunday this season marks a turning point for the Bengals. This young, talented team should be a championship contender for years to come. Or in the words of our cigar-smoking, sunglasses-wearing, locker room-dancing quarterback, when it comes to winning, “get used to it.” It’s a New Dey, indeed.

Here’s hoping that Burrow and the Bengals get to light up those victory stogies on Feb. 13. But first things first – on to Kansas City. Who Dey, and go Bengals!

___

Toledo Blade. January 29, 2022.

Editorial: Make Medicaid enrollment simple

Folks on Medicaid face enough challenges without the state of Ohio adding difficulties to the mix. Like the convoluted process the state recently used to choose and exclude managed care providers, the follow-through also brings unnecessary concern for folks in the program.

The changes should be seamless — that’s not the case.

The procurement process changed the mix of companies. Second, Ohio’s Medicaid system decided to effectively take everyone off the plan they were on and offer the options of continuing with their current plan or being automatically enrolled in a plan. In the past folks on a plan did not have to indicate they wanted to remain on the same plan.

Which plan? An algorithm decides if the individual does not re-enroll in their existing plan if it remains available.

Medicaid serves people who are down on their luck, may lack education and other resources or perhaps move around quite a bit. Many likely won’t be aware of or able to make the selection for themselves. The selection made for them likely means a change in providers. It also means figuring out getting to the new doctor. Most of us don’t have to worry about such things. People eligible for Medicaid do worry about such things.

Getting basic medical care shouldn’t be another trouble on their minds.

An advocacy group, Innovation Ohio, reported on how the changes can hurt some of our most vulnerable citizens. Some of the valid concerns outlined by Innovation Ohio in their report:

— Between 15 percent and 60 percent of members might be expected to select a plan, with the rest — anywhere from 1 million to 2.4 million Ohioans — subject to reassignment.

— These individuals are disproportionately Black, female, and younger than the Ohio population overall.

— A change in health care plan could mean a subscriber’s providers are no longer in network and services are no longer covered.

— While emphasizing consumer choice, the move appears to be aimed at ensuring profitability of managed care plans by redistributing current members.

Those million-plus people deserve a simpler system. There must be a better way and the state should examine alternatives to simplify the enrollment process.

END