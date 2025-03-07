Eastern Michigan hosts Fleming and Bowling Green

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green plays Eastern Michigan after Lexi Fleming scored 25 points in Bowling Green's 84-61 victory against the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Eagles are 1-12 on their home court. Eastern Michigan has a 1-17 record against teams above .500.

The Falcons have gone 10-7 against MAC opponents. Bowling Green has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Eastern Michigan is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 43.4% Bowling Green allows to opponents. Bowling Green's 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Eastern Michigan has allowed to its opponents (48.7%).

The Eagles and Falcons face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Westphal averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Sisi Eleko is averaging 17.8 points and 10.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Amy Velasco is scoring 16.1 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Falcons. Paige Kohler is averaging 16.2 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 58.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Falcons: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.