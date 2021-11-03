Eastern Michigan beats Toledo to become bowl eligible

Eastern Michigan (6-3, 3-2 Mid-American Conference) became bowl eligible for the fourth time in the previous five full seasons, and just the sixth time in program history.

Jawon Hamilton scored on a 32-yard run to extend Eastern Michigan's lead to 52-36 with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Toledo got within three points with 2:14 remaining on Micah Kelly's 10-yard touchdown run and forced a three-and-out to get it back with 35 seconds left but time ran out before getting into field-goal range.