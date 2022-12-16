Eastern Conference-leading Bruins face the Blue Jackets

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams play this season. The Bruins won 4-0 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has 19 goals and 19 assists for the Bruins. Pavel Zacha has seven assists over the past 10 games.

Johnny Gaudreau has 10 goals and 21 assists for the Blue Jackets. Patrik Laine has scored six goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-2-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek: out (concussion), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Joonas Korpisalo: out (lower body), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Adam Boqvist: out (foot), Eric Robinson: day to day (illness).

