Eastern Conference-leading Boston hosts Columbus

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams play this season. The Bruins won 4-0 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has 52 goals and 45 assists for the Bruins. Jake DeBrusk has scored five goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

Boone Jenner has 25 goals and 19 assists for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau has four goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.1 assists, 5.1 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.4 penalty minutes while giving up 5.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Nick Foligno: out (lower-body), Jakub Lauko: day to day (upper-body), Derek Forbort: out (lower body), Taylor Hall: out (lower body).

Blue Jackets: Mathieu Olivier: out (leg), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Patrik Laine: out (triceps), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (leg), Erik Gudbranson: out for season (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.