Eastern Conference-leader Columbus and Toronto FC square off

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alejandro Pozuelo leads Toronto FC with three assists. Pablo Piatti has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games for Toronto FC.

Gyasi Zardes has seven goals and two assists for Columbus. Pedro Santos has three goals over the last 10 games for the Crew.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toronto FC: 5-3-2, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.9 assists, 5.6 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

Columbus: 6-2-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.2 assists, 3.5 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: Michael Bradley (injured), Marky Delgado (injured), Liam Fraser (injured), Auro (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).

Columbus: Vito Wormgoor (injured), Darlington Nagbe (injured), Fanendo Adi (injured).

