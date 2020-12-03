E. Michigan looks for home win vs Toledo

LAST SEASON: These MAC foes faced each other twice during the 2019-20 campaign, splitting the season series one game apiece.

DID YOU KNOW: .

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com