Dynes scores 23, Youngstown State routs Div. III-Bethany (WV) 128-60

By The Associated Press
50 minutes ago
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Gabe Dynes scored 23 points as Youngstown State routed NCAA Division III-member Bethany (WV) 128-60 on Saturday night.

Dynes also had eight rebounds for the Penguins (3-5). Cris Carroll scored 20 points and added eight rebounds. Nico Galette finished 6 of 6 from the field to finish with 15 points, while adding seven rebounds and eight assists.

The Bison were led by Cole Dailey, who recorded 18 points and six rebounds. Cole Matthews added eight points for Bethany (WV). Ryan Reasbeck finished with seven points.

NEXT UP

Youngstown State's next game is Wednesday against Robert Morris on the road. Bethany (WV) visits Miami (OH) on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

