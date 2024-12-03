Dynes leads Youngstown State against Robert Morris after 23-point outing

By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
Youngstown State Penguins (3-5) at Robert Morris Colonials (6-3)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State visits Robert Morris after Gabe Dynes scored 23 points in Youngstown State's 128-60 win over the Bethany (WV) Bison.

The Colonials are 5-0 in home games. Robert Morris averages 71.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Penguins are 1-3 on the road. Youngstown State has a 1-4 record against opponents over .500.

Robert Morris averages 71.6 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 71.4 Youngstown State allows. Youngstown State averages 5.2 more points per game (72.9) than Robert Morris gives up to opponents (67.7).

The Colonials and Penguins meet Wednesday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Omojafo is scoring 11.9 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Colonials.

Nico Galette is averaging 13.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Penguins.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

