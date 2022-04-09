Durant, Nets beat Cavs, in position to take No. 7 in East

Mobley and Lauri Markkanen both had 17 points.

Durant scored 16 points in the first quarter but the Cavaliers defended well across the middle two periods and were ahead 93-89 early in the fourth. Durant then made a go-ahead 3-pointer during a 10-0 spurt that made it 99-93.

Cleveland got the next two baskets but Durant made another 3 to kick off an 8-0 run that put Brooklyn in control at 107-97 with about 4 1/2 minutes remaining.

Durant was 6 for 7 in the first quarter and the Cavaliers barely outscored him, with the Nets leading 34-19. But he missed all three shots in the second and the Cavs worked their way back into it, getting within five before Brooklyn took a 62-54 advantage to the half.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Cedi Osman turned 27. ... Former Nets swingman Caris LeVert scored 16 points.

Nets: Coach Steve Nash, on the decision to waive veteran James Johnson on Thursday: “There’s a lot of tough decisions throughout the year, so that’s just another tough one and sometimes it’s a bit unforeseen where things are going to go and the decision was made. So we just have to move on and just keep coaching the group, keep pushing the group.”

CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR?

Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said he wasn't offended by the notion that top teams in the East might have been angling to avoid the Nets and would rather face his young team.

“I mean, the perception or the reality of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and the pieces that are around this team and the way that they’re coached, you can understand why people would want to do that,” Bickerstaff said. “But I’ll tell you this, if we’re healthy, we’re not a team people want to face.”

SEEMS LIKE OLD TIMES

Allen and LeVert, who originally ended up in Indiana before being traded this season to Cleveland, were part of the four-team deal in January 2021 that brought James Harden to Brooklyn.

“It’s amazing. It’s probably been 13 months or something like that it feels like five years,” Nash said. “But happy for those guys doing well, playing on a good team and they’ve found a nice home.”

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host Milwaukee on Sunday.

Nets: Host Indiana on Sunday.

Caption Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) passes the ball around Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday April 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews

Caption Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) passes the ball around Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday April 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives on Brooklyn Nets forward Bruce Brown (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday April 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews

Caption Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) shoots over Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday April 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews