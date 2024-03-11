Durant leads Phoenix against Cleveland after 45-point outing

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Suns -5.5; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix visits the Cleveland Cavaliers after Kevin Durant scored 45 points in the Suns' 117-107 loss to the Boston Celtics.

The Cavaliers have gone 22-12 at home. Cleveland is seventh in the league with 15.4 fast break points per game led by Donovan Mitchell averaging 4.9.

The Suns are 16-13 on the road. Phoenix is 16-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

The Cavaliers score 113.8 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 114.3 the Suns give up. The Suns average 12.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than the Cavaliers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarrett Allen is averaging 16.2 points and 10.7 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 19.5 points and 6.8 assists over the last 10 games.

Durant is averaging 28.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Suns. Grayson Allen is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 108.3 points, 42.9 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points per game.

Suns: 5-5, averaging 113.5 points, 49.4 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Evan Mobley: out (ankle), Max Strus: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Donovan Mitchell: out (knee), Dean Wade: out (personal reasons).

Suns: Devin Booker: day to day (ankle), Damion Lee: out (knee), Eric Gordon: out (knee), Josh Okogie: out (hip), Nassir Little: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.