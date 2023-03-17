Ducks play the Blue Jackets after Shattenkirk's 2-goal showing

Columbus has gone 8-19-5 on the road and 21-38-7 overall. The Blue Jackets have a -74 scoring differential, with 174 total goals scored and 248 given up.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season. The Ducks won the last matchup 5-3. Shattenkirk scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Zegras has scored 21 goals with 36 assists for the Ducks. Cam Fowler has 11 assists over the last 10 games.

Patrik Laine has 21 goals and 25 assists for the Blue Jackets. Boone Jenner has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-2-3, averaging three goals, 5.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-5-2, averaging three goals, 4.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Adam Henrique: out (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen: out (hip), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Anthony Stolarz: out for season (lower body).

Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Sean Kuraly: out (oblique), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Elvis Merzlikins: out (personal).

