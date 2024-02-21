Ducks host the Blue Jackets after Vatrano's 2-goal game

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Ducks -134, Blue Jackets +113; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Columbus Blue Jackets after Frank Vatrano's two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Ducks' 4-3 win.

Anaheim has an 8-18-1 record at home and a 20-33-2 record overall. The Ducks are first in league play with 304 total penalties (averaging 5.5 per game).

Columbus is 8-13-6 in road games and 17-27-10 overall. The Blue Jackets are 8-10-4 when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The Ducks won 3-2 in overtime in the last matchup. Vatrano led the Ducks with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has 16 goals and 26 assists for the Ducks. Vatrano has scored five goals with six assists over the last 10 games.

Johnny Gaudreau has seven goals and 30 assists for the Blue Jackets. Dmitri Voronkov has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.4 assists, 5.3 penalties and 15.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Brock McGinn: out (upper body), Trevor Zegras: out (ankle).

Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: out (collarbone), Adam Fantilli: out (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.