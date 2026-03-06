Ducks get John Carlson, Sabres and Blue Jackets open NHL trade deadline day with moves

“John Carlson brings leadership, character, a high hockey IQ and a presence to our lineup,” Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said. “We are very excited to add a Stanley Cup winner to complement our group and make a big push down the stretch.”

Carlson is a pending free agent without a contract beyond this year but was not expected to get moved before the deadline. He joins the Ducks as they look to end a seven-year playoff drought.

“John’s determination, leadership, persistence and skill helped our franchise reach new heights and cemented him as a cornerstone and one of the greatest players in Capitals history,” Washington GM Chris Patrick said. “His contributions to our organization and the Washington, D.C., community both on and off the ice have been immeasurable. We are incredibly grateful for everything John has given to our team.”

The Capitals did not retain any salary, and Carlson does not have a contract extension in place with the Ducks. Carlson had a 10-team no-trade list, but Anaheim was not on it.

Carlson’s right-handed shot and 46 points from the blue line — more than any defenseman on Anaheim’s roster — appear to fill clear needs for the Ducks, who have surged into second place in the Pacific Division. The Ducks likely will have to make another move because Carlson’s arrival will put eight defensemen on their roster, but his veteran presence should be welcome for a predominantly young team chasing a playoff berth.

His move to the Ducks came just in the aftermath of Buffalo and Columbus starting deadline day off with a bang. The Sabres added defensemen Luke Schenn and Logan Stanley from Winnipeg, while the Blue Jackets won a bidding war to get winger Conor Garland from Vancouver.

The Sabres sent forward Isak Rosen, defenseman Jacob Bryson, a 2026 fourth-round pick and a 2027 second-rounder to the Jets for Schenn and Stanley. The addition comes after Colton Parayko invoked his no-trade clause Thursday to block a move to Buffalo from St. Louis.

Columbus sent a third-round pick in the draft this year and a 2028 second-rounder to the Canucks for Garland, the soon-to-be 30-year-old who drew interest from multiple Eastern Conference contenders.

“Conor is a versatile player who brings great energy to the lineup every night,” Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell said. “He has tremendous character, plays a reliable two-way game and will be an important part of our club now and in the future.”

Garland has seven goals and 19 assists for 26 points in 50 games this season. He's signed through 2032 at a salary cap hit of $6 million, a contract that begins next season.

The Blue Jackets moved one point back of the second and final wild-card spot in the East by beating back-to-back champion Florida on the eve of the deadline.

The moves for Carlson, Stanley, Schenn and Garland followed a flurry of activity Thursday, which including Western Conference contenders Colorado, Dallas, Vegas and Minnesota all making moves.

The New York Rangers still have center Vincent Trocheck to potentially deal before the deadline at 3 p.m. EST. After playing and beating Toronto on Thursday night, they agreed to trade Sam Carrick to Buffalo and still could have more to sell.

The Panthers also remain a team to watch in the final hours, sitting 10 points out of a playoff position with 20 games to play. Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky is a pending free agent, though depth forward A.J. Greer appears more likely to get traded.

AP Sports Writer Greg Beacham contributed.

