Ducker's 210 yards rushing leads NIU past Bowling Green

Ducker became the first NIU player to rush for 200 yards in a game since Jordan Lynch in 2013. Rudolph tied Tommylee Lewis (2011) for the longest kickoff return in program history, going untouched through the middle and down the left side.

Rocky Lombardi completed 4 of 8 passes for 38 yards and a touchdown for Northern Illinois (5-2, 3-0 Mid-American Conference). He also rushed for a 3-yard score to tie it at 7. Rudolph’s TD grab made it 31-16 with 3:16 left in the third quarter.