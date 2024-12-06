Draisaitl scores twice and McDavid has 4 assists as Oilers beat Blue Jackets 6-3

Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman each scored twice and Connor McDavid had four assists as the Edmonton Oilers rolled to a 6-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets
Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Thursday, December 5, 2024. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Thursday, December 5, 2024. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
news
Updated 1 hour ago
X

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman each scored twice and Connor McDavid had four assists as the Edmonton Oilers rolled to a 6-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night.

Mattias Ekholm and Jeff Skinner also scored for the Oilers, who have won four of five. Draisaitl moved into a tie for the NHL lead with 19 goals, while McDavid became the third player in Edmonton history with 10 career four-assist games, joining Wayne Gretzky (51) and Jari Kurri (10).

McDavid was honored before the game for becoming the 99th player in NHL history with 1,000 career points. He was presented with a Rolex watch from his teammates and a golden stick from the Oilers organization.

Kevin Lablanc, Damon Severson and Cole Sillinger scored for the Blue Jackets, who have lost two straight following a 6-1-1 stretch.

Calvin Pickard made 19 saves for the Oilers, while Daniil Tarasov stopped 31 sots for Columbus.

Takeaways

Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski's eight-game point streak ended Tuesday, but the defenseman picked up an assist on Columbus’ first goal Thursday night to give him 17 points in his last 10 games. Werenski is averaging more than 26 minutes of ice time, most in the NHL, and has 27 points in 25 games this season.

Oilers: Hyman made a big impact after missing the previous five games with an injury. A 54-goal scorer last season, he's off to a slow start this time with five goals. It was his 21st multi-goal game since joining the Oilers.

Key moment

Not long after McDavid had a shot at an open net tipped away by Severson, the Oilers captain made up for it. He circled behind the net before passing in front to Draisaitl, who calmly put a backhand past Tarasov to give Edmonton a 2-1 lead early in the second period. Columbus challenged for goaltender interference but it was unsuccessful.

Key stat

The Oilers, who improved to 6-6-1 at home, will play seven of their next eight at Rogers Place.

Up next

Blue Jackets: Visit the Vancouver Canucks on Friday.

Oilers: Host the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97), Mattias Ekholm (14), Zach Hyman (18), Leon Draisaitl (29) and Evan Bouchard (2) celebrate a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Thursday, December 5, 2024. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Edmonton Oilers' Mattias Ekholm (14), Evan Bouchard (2), Connor McDavid (97) and Zach Hyman (18) celebrate after a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during first-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Columbus Blue Jackets' Kent Johnson (91) and Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) battle for the puck during first period NHL action in Edmonton on Thursday, December 5, 2024. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) pets his dog as he is honored for his 1000 points before taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets in an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Edmonton Oilers CEO of hockey operations Jeff Jackson, left, presents Connor McDavid (97) with a golden stick as McDavid is honored for his 1000 points before taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets in an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Edmonton Oilers CEO of hockey operations Jeff Jackson, left, presents Connor McDavid (97) with a golden stick as McDavid is honored for his 1000 points before taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets in an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Connor McDavid (97) pets his dog as he is honored for his 1000 points along with family members before taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets in an NHL hockey game in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Columbus Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko (86) and Edmonton Oilers' Brett Kulak (27) battle for the puck during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Thursday, December 5, 2024. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Columbus Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth (17) and Edmonton Oilers' Mattias Ekholm (14) battle for the puck during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Thursday, December 5, 2024. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Edmonton Oilers goalie Calvin Pickard (30) makes the save against the Columbus Blue Jackets during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Thursday, December 5, 2024. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Edmonton Oilers players celebrate the win over the Columbus Blue Jackets during NHL action in Edmonton on Thursday, December 5, 2024. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Edmonton Oilers players celebrate the win over the Columbus Blue Jackets during NHL action in Edmonton on Thursday, December 5, 2024. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Daniil Tarasov (40) is scored against by Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Columbus Blue Jackets players celebrate after a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during second-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Edmonton Oilers' Corey Perry (90), Adam Henrique (19), Mattias Ekholm (14) and Darnell Nurse (25) celebrate after a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during second-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Third Domino’s coming to West Chester Twp.
2
Middletown marching band, cheerleaders invited to JD Vance’s inaugural...
3
JD Vance’s mother asks Middletown to recognize son’s victory with Trump
4
Councilman proposes a remembrance of JD Vance’s grandmother near the...
5
A 1st for Middletown HS: Student artist’s work wins spot in Ohio...