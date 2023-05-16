Doyle has first 2-HR game, Castro 2-run double lifts Rockies past Reds 9-8

Daniel Bard (1-0) pitched around a walk in the seventh, getting help when Doyle sprinted in from center to make a diving catch on Spencer Steer leading off. Steer had three hits.

Mike Moustakas also homered for Colorado. The Rockies are 9-4 in May, the second-best win percentage in the major leagues this month behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cincinnati, which trailed 4-1 and 6-4, is 22-44 at Coors Field since 2002.

Reds starter Hunter Greene gave up six runs and nine hits in four innings with eight strikeouts. He had allowed four home runs in his first eight starts.

Greene averaged 98.2 mph with his fastball, down 0.6 mph from his season average, and reached 100 mph just once.

Colorado's Connor Seabold gave up six runs — four earned — eight hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Nick Mears (left oblique strain) was placed on the 15-day injured list. Colorado selected the contract of LHP Fernando Abad from Triple-A Albuquerque.

Reds: 1B Joey Votto (left biceps, left rotator cuff surgeries) was transferred to the 60-day injured list. … OF TJ Friedl (left oblique strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Friday. In 124 at-bats this season, Friedl is hitting .306. INF Matt McClain's contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville, where he was hitting .348 in 38 games.

UP NEXT

Rockies RHP Chase Anderson, claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay on Friday, is to start Tuesday night in his Rockies debut. He pitched five scoreless innings for the Rays in two relief appearances this year. LHP Brandon Williamson, a 25-year-old left-hander, will make his big league debut for the Reds after going 2-4 with a 6.62 at Triple-A Louisville.

