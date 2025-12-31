Donovan Mitchell scores 34 points to propel Cavaliers to 129-113 victory over Suns

Jaylon Tyson had 18 points and Sam Merrill added 16. Evan Mobley (16 points, 10 rebounds) and Jarrett Allen (16 points, 11 rebounds) both had double-doubles.

Cleveland has won two straight and improved to 19-16 after going 7-7 in December.

Devin Booker led Phoenix with 32 points, including 20 in the third quarter as the Suns rallied from a 67-54 halftime deficit to get within two late in the quarter. Dillon Brooks had 20 points, all in the first half, and Collin Gillespie added 17.

After Phoenix got within 91-89 on a pair of free throws by Jordan Goodwin, the Cavaliers regained control with a 24-5 run as Mitchell scored eight points and Tyson added six. Cleveland was 10 of 13 from the field while Phoenix went 2 of 10.

Cleveland's largest lead was 24 points at 125-101 with less than four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Phoenix had an 8-5 lead before the Cavaliers scored 16 straight points, including four straight 3-pointers.

The Suns go into 2026 with a 19-14 record after going 7-5 in December.

