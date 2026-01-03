Donovan Mitchell scores 33 points, Cavaliers outlast short-handed Nuggets 113-108

Jamal Murray scored 28 of his 34 points in the first half for the Nuggets, who played their second game without superstar center Nikola Jokic. The three-time MVP hyperextended his left knee at Miami on Dec. 29 and will miss at least a month.

Peyton Watson had 21 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 15, but missed eight of their nine shots in the fourth quarter as Denver was outscored 24-11. Murray also had six rebounds and seven assists, finishing 12 for 28 from the field.

Three additional Nuggets starters were inactive in forwards Aaron Gordon (right hamstring strain) and Cam Johnson (right knee soreness), and guard Christian Braun (left ankle sprain). Backup center Jonas Valanciunas (right calf strain) also is out for a month.

The Cavaliers took advantage of their absences, dominating the rebounding battle 55-32. Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley had eight points, 11 rebounds and three blocks, but missed all five of his free throws.

Mitchell, Garland, Mobley and Allen were all in the starting lineup for just the seventh time this season, winning for the fifth time. The Cavaliers have played an NBA-high 21 home games and are 13-8 at Rocket Arena.

Lonzo Ball saw his first action in three games for Cleveland, scoring six points in 15 minutes. Ball was taken out of the rotation in favor of Craig Porter Jr., who had 10 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Up next

Nuggets: Visit Brooklyn on Sunday.

Cavaliers: Host Detroit on Sunday.

