Donovan Mitchell scores 30 points, Cavaliers rally from 17 down to beat Bulls 108-105

Isaac Okoro scored 16 points and Jarrett Allen had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Cleveland, which has won 18 of its last 20 and is an NBA-best 23-5 since Dec. 16. The Cavaliers are in second place in the East.

White scored 23 of his 32 points in the second half, and DeMar DeRozan had 24 and Andre Drummond had 10 points and 15 rebounds. Chicago went 2-2 on a four-game trip heading into the NBA All-Star break.

All seven lead changes and nine ties took place in the final 10:40, beginning when Cleveland went ahead 79-78 on a 3-pointer by Georges Niang. The Cavaliers are 10-1 at home since the start of January.

Chicago scored the first eight points of the game, eventually going up 46-29 in the second quarter behind 11 points from DeRozan. Cleveland closed within 49-43 at halftime thanks to nine points and five assists by Mitchell.

White scored 10 points and Drummond had nine rebounds in the third, keeping the Bulls on top 76-71. The Cavaliers did get within a point on three occasions.

Bulls forward Patrick Williams missed his ninth game in a row with left midfoot bone soreness. Coach Billy Donovan said Williams no longer feels discomfort when walking and could return before the end of the month.

Cavaliers forwards Sam Merrill and Dean Wade did not play as a result of an illness. Garland also wasn’t feeling well, but was able to suit up.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host Boston on Thursday, Feb. 22.

Cavaliers: Host Orlando on Thursday, Feb. 22.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

