Donovan Mitchell scores 29 points, Cavaliers beat Grizzlies 110-98 to close in on playoff berth

Cleveland would lock up a top-six finish and its second straight playoff appearance with a victory Friday night over Indiana or a win Sunday over Charlotte. Both games are at home.

Jake LaRavia scored a career-high 32 and made eight 3-pointers, and GG Jackson II had 22 points for injury-plagued Memphis, which has used an NBA-record 33 players this season. Scotty Pippen Jr. added 18 points and six assists.

The Grizzlies’ top four scorers — Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart and Jaren Jackson Jr. — were among their 12 players who missed the game because of injuries. They dressed an NBA-minimum eight.

Darius Garland had 16 points and nine assists, and Evan Mobley added 12 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and four blocked shots for Cleveland. The Cavaliers blew a 26-point lead in the second half of their previous game, losing 120-118 at the Los Angeles Clippers.

Cleveland didn’t pull in front for good until midway through the third quarter at 62-59, when Mitchell fed Allen for a three-point play. Allen had 12 points and made all five of his field goal attempts in the period.

The Grizzlies held a 51-48 advantage at halftime, fueled by 21 points from LaRavia on a perfect 6-of-6 3-point shooting.

