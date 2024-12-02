Donovan Mitchell saves best for last, scores 20 in fourth quarter as Cavaliers close out Celtics

Mitchell understood there was only one thing to do: Take over.

So he did.

Scoring 20 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter, Mitchell helped the Cavs avenge a loss in Boston last month that ended their historic start by leading Cleveland to an impressive 115-111 win over the defending NBA champions on Sunday night.

“That's who we want to be,” said Mitchell, who scored 30 in the second half after a sluggish start. "I think you always want to get a team back when they beat you regardless of who it is and just continue to have our imprint on the game."

The Cavs opened the season 15-0 before suffering their first loss in Boston on Nov. 19. Despite that setback, Cleveland's players had been encouraged by their overall effort and vowed things would be different the next time they faced the Celtics.

Mitchell made sure of it. The All-Star guard was coming off a 5-for-23 shooting performance in a loss to Atlanta on Friday and then started poorly against the Celtics, who were missing Jaylen Brown and Derrick White.

But when it mattered most, and the Cavs needed their best player to step up and lead them, Mitchell delivered.

"He was unbelievable,” said Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson, now 18-3 in his first season.

Mitchell had a perfect fourth quarter, making all six shots, including four 3-pointers and four free throws. He scored 11 straight points in one flurry, dropping three consecutive 3s and then hanging in the air and making a floater to put the Cavs ahead 103-101 with 1:07 left.

It turned into a strategic game of fouling and free-throwing shooting from there, and the Cavs withstood some scary moments on inbounds plays to hold on and end the Celtics' seven-game winning streak.

The win also reinforced the Cavs' belief they can hang with the Celtics anytime, anywhere. Boston took out Cleveland in five games in last year's Eastern Conference semifinals, and at least early this season, the teams seem to be on a path to meet again.

Mitchell was proud of the contributions from several teammates, especially Darius Garland, who scored 22 and held his own when the Celtics picked on him defensively by isolating him in pick-and-roll situations.

It was Mitchell's 59th game of at least 30 points, moving him past World B. Free for second on the Cavs' all-time list. He recently passed Kyrie Irving (54) but has a long want to go to catch LeBron James, who holds the record with 324.

Mitchell, though, has his eyes on accomplishing something much bigger for Cleveland.

"To be in the history books like that, it's always an honor,” he said. "When you sit back and you look at what you’re able to accomplish, it’s definitely a blessing. And to be able to pass a legend like World B. Free and a legend in Kyrie Irving, it’s great to be in that company.

“But at the end of the day, man, I got to win a ring. This is great. I’m honored. I’m always going to say I’m honored. But you got to find a way to bring the city another championship and that’s the goal.”

