Dominique Badji and Luciano Acosta each score to help Cincinnati tie Atlanta United 2-2

Dominique Badji and Luciano Acosta each scored in the first half to help Cincinnati tie Atlanta United 2-2
19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Dominique Badji and Luciano Acosta each scored in the first half to help Cincinnati tie Atlanta United 2-2 on Saturday night.

Cincinnati (20-5-9) reached 69 points this season after securing just 20 in 2021. The 49-point increase in a two-year span is the largest in league history. D.C. United’s 36-point leap from 2010-12 was the previous record.

Atlanta (13-9-12) is 4-17-13 in last 34 road matches in all competitions.

Acosta has 30 goal contributions (17 goals, 13 assists). Acosta needed two assists to become be fifth player in league history with a 15-goal, 15-assist season.

Giorgos Giakoumakis scored goals in the 12th and 32nd minutes for Atlanta.

Roman Celentano finished with four saves for Cincinnati. Brad Guzan stopped one shot for Atlanta.

