Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Dominguez scores twice as Austin routs Cincinnati in opener

news
37 minutes ago
Cecilio Dominguez scored two goals and Brad Stuver had four saves to propel Austin to a 5-0 victory over Cincinnati in a Major League Soccer opener

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Cecilio Dominguez scored two goals and Brad Stuver had four saves to propel Austin to a 5-0 victory over Cincinnati in a Major League Soccer opener on Saturday.

Dominguez scored his first goal in the second minute, assisted by Zan Kolmanic. He tacked on a goal in the 61st minute, assisted by Sebastian Driussi.

Alexander Ring and Driussi both scored for Austin, which also scored on an own-goal.

Alec Kann saved one of the six shots he faced for Cincinnati.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Cyber security concerns as Russia attacks Ukraine: Butler County is no...
2
Hamilton Craft and Cocktail Quest continues to expand
3
Oxford asks residents what they desire: Affordable housing...
4
Woman killed in rollover crash on I-75 in West Chester
5
Top local news for Friday, Feb. 25, 2022
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top