Domi has two goals, Columbus holds off Seattle 5-4 in OT

Jared McCann added his 11th of the season in the second period for Seattle. The Kraken earned a point, but lost their third straight.

Philipp Grubauer made 24 saves, but couldn’t get his blocker up in time to deflect Bean’s shot from the right circle in OT.

Columbus scored four times in the second period to take a 4-1 lead. Bjorkstrand scored at 8:13 of the second, beating Grubauer with a wrist shot from the left circle. Three minutes later, Roslovic redirected Domi’s pass into the net for his fifth of the season.

Then it was Domi’s turn. His breakaway goal at 16:43 of the second gave the Blue Jackets a 3-1 lead, and he added a second score 2:51 later when Bjorkstrand’s shot slipped between Grubauer’s pads, and Domi was there to guide the puck into the net.

Domi had a three-point game for the third time this season.

COVID CONCERNS

Seattle placed forwards Yanni Gourde and Riley Sheahan, and assistant coach Jay Leach into the league’s COVID-19 protocol on Saturday morning. The trio joined forward Colin Blackwell, who was placed into the protocol on Wednesday.

Seattle coach Dave Hakstol indicated the team learned of the positive tests on Saturday morning.

“We get the information in real time here and we got some new information this morning. So we want to make sure that we’re clear in our minds as to who is available for tonight’s game,” Hakstol said after the morning skate. “It’s not ideal to have these types of changes on the morning of a game, but as you said it’s not new for anybody in the sports world right now.”

Seattle recalled forward Alexander True from Charlotte of the AHL. True is the first former Seattle Thunderbirds player to debut for the Kraken.

NOTES

It was the first overtime game at Climate Pledge Arena. ... Seattle G Chris Driedger was activated off the injured list on Saturday and Joey Daccord was reassigned to Charlotte. ... Bjorkstrand picked up his 200th career point with Columbus. He’s the 11th player to record 200 points with the franchise. ... Seattle F Marcus Johansson appeared in his 700th career game. He’s the 11th active Swedish skater to reach 700 games.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Columbus is at Vancouver on Tuesday.

Kraken: Seattle is at San Jose on Tuesday.

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets center Max Domi celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets center Max Domi, left, and defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov celebrate after scoring a goal next to Seattle Kraken center Jaden Schwartz (17) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Caption Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn (29) and Columbus Blue Jackets center Max Domi battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)