Dolphins bid for 7th win in 8 games when they face Bengals

LAST MEETING - Dolphins beat Bengals 38-35, OT, on Dec. 22, 2019

LAST WEEK - Bengals lost to Giants 19-17; Dolphins won at Jets 20-3

AP PRO32 RANKING - Bengals No. 30, Dolphins No. 12

BENGALS OFFENSE - OVERALL (24), RUSH (29), PASS (18).

BENGALS DEFENSE - OVERALL (25), RUSH (30), PASS (21).

DOLPHINS OFFENSE - OVERALL (30), RUSH (30), PASS (25).

DOLPHINS DEFENSE - OVERALL (19), RUSH (26), PASS (17).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Miami has been the second-toughest opponent for the Bengals, based on series winning percentage, leading 17-7 (.708). The toughest team for the Bengals has been San Francisco (12-4 all-time for .750). ... But the Bengals have won two of the last three against the Dolphins. ... Miami beat the Bengals last year with an overtime field goal, and in 2013 with a walk-off sack-safety by Cameron Wake. ... In last year's game, Cincinnati’s Randy Bullock kicked a 57-yard field goal, the longest in team history. ... Bengals WR Tyler Boyd has 14 receptions for 182 yards in three games against the Dolphins. ... Bengals coach Zac Taylor was on the Dolphins’ coaching staff from 2012-15, as assistant quarterbacks coach (2012), quarterbacks coach (2013-15), and was interim offensive coordinator for Miami’s final five games of 2015. ... In the loss to the Giants, Cincinnati’s Brandon Wilson returned a first-quarter kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown, the longest scoring play in team history. ... Wilson is tied for first in the NFL with five kickoff returns of at least 40 yards. ... The Bengals lost rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending knee injury in the loss to Washington on Nov. 22. ... The Bengals have scored on 30 of 35 trips to the red zone (85.7%). ... Cincinnati rookie Tee Higgins has 48 catches through 11 games and is on pace to get close to the rookie record of 67 by Cris Collinsworth in 1981. ... The Bengals are second in the NFL in fourth-down percentage, converting 15 of 19 attempts (79%). ... The Dolphins have won six of their past seven games. With a win they’ll be 8-4, which would be their best 12-game record since 2003. ... The Dolphins rank fourth in point differential at plus-79. Their first-half point differential of plus-81 is the NFL’s second best. ... The Dolphins rank second in the NFL in points allowed per game, and lead the league in third-down defense at 33%. Their streak of at least one takeaway in 17 consecutive games is the longest in the NFL. ... Ryan Fitzpatrick filled in for an injured Tua Tagovailoa at QB last week and improved to 4-3 as the starter. Tagovailoa is 3-1. ... Last week WR DeVante Parker became the ninth Dolphins player to top 4,000 yards receiving for his career. He had a season-high 119 yards receiving against the Jets, more than in Tagovailoa’s four starts combined. ... Miami PK Jason Sanders’ streak of 10 consecutive field goals made from at least 50 yards is the NFL’s longest. That includes eight this year. ... Miami's final four opponents are a combined 29-15. ... Fantasy tip: The Bengals may have a tough time keeping the ball away from Dolphins CB Xavien Howard, who leads the NFL with 19 interceptions since 2017, and with seven this year.

