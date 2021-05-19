DOJ: Man who plotted attack on Ohio synagogue pleads guilty

After his arrest, federal authorities said Joseph, also known as Abdullah Ali Yusuf, spent months posting photos of weapons, praising the Islamic State group and talking about carrying out a violent attack on the synagogue. Those posts drew the attention of the FBI, which assigned undercover agents to communicate with Joseph.

The planned synagogue shooting was inspired by a gunman who killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in October 2018. Authorities said he told an undercover agent: “I admire what the guy did with the shooting actually.”