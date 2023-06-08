X

Dodgers take road slide into matchup with the Reds

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers hit the road against the Cincinnati Reds looking to break a three-game road slide

Los Angeles Dodgers (35-27, second in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (29-33, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (7-4, 3.25 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Reds: Graham Ashcraft (3-4, 6.64 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -227, Reds +188; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to end their three-game road skid in a matchup against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati has a 17-17 record in home games and a 29-33 record overall. The Reds have a 19-7 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles has a 35-27 record overall and a 15-17 record on the road. The Dodgers have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .462.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Fraley has eight doubles and seven home runs for the Reds. Spencer Steer is 11-for-31 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 23 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 12-for-43 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .269 batting average, 5.64 ERA, outscored by three runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .267 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Reds: Jake Fraley: day-to-day (wrist), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (kidney stones), Henry Ramos: 10-Day IL (hip), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (ankle), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (neck), Trayce Thompson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Phil Bickford: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Julio Urias: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

