journal-news logo
X

Dodgers square off against the Guardians in series rubber match

news
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Guardians play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series

Cleveland Guardians (33-28, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (40-24, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (3-3, 3.14 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -157, Guardians +134; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Guardians meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 40-24 record overall and a 20-11 record in home games. The Dodgers have a 30-3 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Cleveland is 33-28 overall and 17-18 in road games. The Guardians have a 22-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 16 home runs while slugging .646. Amed Rosario is 14-for-37 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .223 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Guardians: 8-2, .265 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (rib), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Jose Ramirez: day-to-day (thumb), Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Oxford garden club tour is first since before pandemic
2
Fairfield amends tax incentive deal for one of its Fortune 500...
3
Historical society’s exhibition highlights ‘Quilted Treasures’ of 1800s
4
Some Butler County residents went more than 50 hours without power this...
5
Rising food costs makes free school summer meals vital, parents and...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top