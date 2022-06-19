Dodgers square off against the Guardians in series rubber match

Los Angeles has a 40-24 record overall and a 20-11 record in home games. The Dodgers have a 30-3 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Cleveland is 33-28 overall and 17-18 in road games. The Guardians have a 22-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 16 home runs while slugging .646. Amed Rosario is 14-for-37 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .223 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Guardians: 8-2, .265 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (rib), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Jose Ramirez: day-to-day (thumb), Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.