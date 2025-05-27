Dodgers meet the Guardians with 1-0 series lead

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (2-4, 4.09 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Guardians: Tanner Bibee (4-4, 3.57 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -136, Guardians +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland has gone 14-9 at home and 29-24 overall. The Guardians have a 19-10 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Los Angeles has a 14-13 record in road games and a 33-21 record overall. The Dodgers are 25-4 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 RBIs for the Guardians. Carlos Santana is 9 for 31 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has nine doubles, four triples, 19 home runs and 33 RBIs for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 12 for 30 with a double, two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .221 batting average, 3.55 ERA, outscored by two runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .221 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Carlos Santana: day-to-day (leg), Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (forearm), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (forearm), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

