Dodgers look to sweep 3-game series against the Reds

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (0-0, 1.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Martinez (9-9, 4.69 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -177, Reds +148; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds square off in the last game of a three-game series. The Dodgers will sweep the series with a win.

Cincinnati is 56-52 overall and 31-24 in home games. The Reds have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .246.

Los Angeles is 63-45 overall and 28-24 in road games. The Dodgers are 43-18 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Wednesday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt McLain has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 36 RBIs for the Reds. Tyler Stephenson is 10 for 38 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Will Smith has 17 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Dodgers. Ohtani is 11 for 41 with a double and six home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .242 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Reds: Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Hyeseong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (knee), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.