Dodgers host the Reds on 4-game home win streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Martinez (10-9, 4.59 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (8-2, 3.13 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -187, Reds +154; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep their four-game home win streak alive when they take on the Cincinnati Reds.

Los Angeles is 75-57 overall and 42-24 in home games. The Dodgers have the third-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .330.

Cincinnati is 68-64 overall and 32-35 on the road. The Reds are 27-8 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tuesday's game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 33 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs for the Dodgers. Andy Pages is 8 for 35 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with 50 extra base hits (26 doubles, five triples and 19 home runs). Noelvi Marte is 13 for 41 with a double, a triple, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .239 batting average, 3.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Reds: 4-6, .238 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Hyeseong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Chase Burns: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.