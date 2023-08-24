Dodgers-Guardians suspended by rain after 2 innings, set to resume Thursday with LA up 3-1

The Los Angeles Dodgers led the Cleveland Guardians 3-1 after two innings Wednesday night when heavy rain forced the suspension of play until Thursday

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By BRIAN DULIK – Associated Press
8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers led the Cleveland Guardians 3-1 after two innings Wednesday night when heavy rain forced the suspension of play until Thursday.

The game was finally called for the night after a delay of 1 hour, 36 minutes. It is set to resume at 12:10 p.m.

Following the conclusion of the suspended game, the teams will play their scheduled series finale, though it isn’t considered a doubleheader.

Kiké Hernández had a two-run double for the Dodgers, and José Ramírez homered for the Guardians.

Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw and Guardians right-hander Xzavion Curry were on the mound when play was halted.

NL West-leading Los Angeles is 17-3 in August and has the third-best record in the majors at 76-48. Cleveland is second in the AL Central, 4 1/2 games behind Minnesota.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Blake Treinen (rotator cuff surgery) tossed one perfect inning in the Arizona Complex League and has been promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City, but manager Dave Roberts said it’s a “long shot” that he returns to the majors this year.

Guardians: RHP Cal Quantrill (right shoulder inflammation), who has been on the injured list since July 6, will make a final rehab appearance with Triple-A Columbus on Saturday. Quantrill is 0-2 with a 16.20 ERA over 6 2/3 innings for the Clippers.

UP NEXT

Guardians RHP Gavin Williams (1-4, 3.02 ERA) and Dodgers RHP Ryan Pepiot (0-0, 1.80 ERA) are scheduled to start the regularly scheduled game Thursday. The pitchers for the resumption of the suspended game have not been set.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

