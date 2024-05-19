Dodgers face the Reds with 2-1 series lead

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (2-2, 3.27 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (4-1, 3.21 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -197, Reds +164; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cincinnati Reds, leading the series 2-1.

Los Angeles has gone 17-9 at home and 31-17 overall. The Dodgers are 26-6 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cincinnati has a 10-14 record on the road and a 19-27 record overall. Reds pitchers have a collective 4.05 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.

The matchup Sunday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 11 doubles, three triples and eight home runs for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 7-for-37 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with 18 extra base hits (eight doubles, a triple and nine home runs). Will Benson is 7-for-34 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .211 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Reds: 3-7, .252 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (posterior), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Brogdon: 15-Day IL (foot), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Justin Wilson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (groin), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (thumb), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Alex Young: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.