Dodgers' Betts hopeful that injured list stint will be short

Manager Dave Roberts called the collision unfortunate and also agreed that it shouldn't have happened.

Betts said he didn't think he further aggravated the injury when he made a leaping dive on a line drive by Shohei Ohtani in the ninth inning to try and preserve Tyler Anderson's no-hitter. Betts wasn't able to get to it in time and it resulted in a double.

The 2018 AL MVP and Dodgers’ leadoff hitter is tied for third in the majors with 53 runs scored and has 17 home runs, which is tied for fourth in the NL. Los Angeles is 29-7 when he scores a run.

Betts missed 22 games last season due to right hip inflammation. He will not do any baseball activities for a week before beginning to work his way back.

Zach McKinstry was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take Bellinger's spot.

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts, right, falls and loses control of the ball after colliding with center fielder Cody Bellinger as he made a catch on a ball hit by Los Angeles Angels' Taylor Ward during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. Ward was thrown out at second by Bellinger after Betts dropped the ball. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)