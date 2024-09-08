Dodgers and Guardians play in series rubber match

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee (11-6, 3.56 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 162 strikeouts); Dodgers: Jack Flaherty (11-6, 3.01 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 174 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -153, Guardians +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Guardians meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Los Angeles is 85-57 overall and 46-25 at home. The Dodgers have gone 66-17 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Cleveland is 81-61 overall and 38-36 in road games. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.82 ERA, which ranks fourth in the AL.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has a .289 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has 30 doubles, seven triples and 45 home runs. Mookie Betts is 13-for-36 with three home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Steven Kwan leads the Guardians with a .288 batting average, and has 16 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs, 45 walks and 43 RBI. Josh Naylor is 13-for-39 with a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .278 batting average, 5.56 ERA, even run differential

Guardians: 6-4, .258 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Teoscar Hernandez: day-to-day (ankle), Gavin Stone: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (toe), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (hip), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.