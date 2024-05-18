Dodgers acquire lefty Anthony Banda from Guardians for cash

The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired pitcher Anthony Banda from the Cleveland Guardians for cash
news
22 minutes ago
X

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired pitcher Anthony Banda from the Cleveland Guardians for cash on Friday.

The 30-year-old left-hander has a 2.12 ERA with 25 strikeouts over 17 innings in 12 games for Triple-A Columbus this season.

Banda pitched in 10 games for the Washington Nationals last season, allowing five runs in seven innings.

He has spent part of seven seasons in the majors with Arizona, Tampa Bay, the New York Mets, Pittsburgh, Toronto, New York Yankees and the Nats. He is a combined 7-6 with a 5.69 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

In Other News
1
Hostile landscaping? Area city installs features by bus hub to fight...
2
Arrest made in Middletown early morning crash and shooting
3
Paying tribute: Area departments mark National Police Week
4
OVI checkpoint tonight in Monroe
5
Middletown park getting a major face lift
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top