Doaks, Ridder help No. 6 Cincinnati run past Houston 38-10

Doaks had 109 all-purpose yards in the first quarter. He had 11 carries for 166 yards by halftime.

Ridder capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive with a 10-yard TD run to make it 14-0 in the second quarter.

Houston (2-3, 2-2) had 187 total yards in the first half, and 65 came on one drive. An acrobatic 34-yard catch by Bryson Smith led to Kyle Porter's 3-yard TD run to cut the Cougars' deficit to 14-7.

Cincinnati scored twice in the final two minutes of the first half for a 28-10 lead, starting with Ridder's 32-yard touchdown run. A 48-yard run by Doaks led to a 4-yard TD pass from Ridder to tight end Josh Whyle, who made a leaping catch in the end zone.

Ridder added a 12-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter.

BIG PICTURE

Houston: Cougars head coach Dana Holgorsen spoke this week about the importance of establishing the running game, but it never really got going. Kyle Porter, the team's leading rusher, had 69 yards on 16 carries. The rest of the team had 24 yards on the ground as the Cougars were outrushed 342-93.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats haven't lost at home since Nov. 10, 2017, when they lost 35-24 to Temple. Cincinnati is one of four teams to go undefeated at home the past two seasons, along with Ohio State, Notre Dame and Clemson.

UP NEXT

Houston hosts South Florida on Saturday.

Cincinnati hosts East Carolina on Friday.

