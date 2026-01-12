Dmitri Voronkov scores on OT power play to lift Blue Jackets past Mammoth, 3-2

Mikael Pyyhita and Charlie Coyle scored in regulation for Columbus, with Coyle tying it at 2 on a power play with 1:29 left in the second period. Jet Greaves made 25 saves to help prevent Columbus from going winless on a four-game trip.

Jack McBain and Mikhail Sergachev scored for Utah, with Clayton Keller assisting on both for his eighth multi-assist game of the season. Vanecek made 34 saves. Utah had won three in a row.

Pyyhtia split two defenders and blasted a wrist shot past Vanecek to put Columbus on the board at 2:47 of the first.

Utah tied it with 3:40 remaining in the period. Keller blasted the puck toward McBain and it bounced off his shoulder and then deflected off Greaves’ shoulder before landing inside the net. Sergachev scored on a shot from the blue line to give the Mammoth a 2-1 lead at 1:02 of the second.

