Djokovic scores 16 as VCU downs Dayton 68-62

Javon Bennett led the Flyers (21-10, 12-6) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Deshayne Montgomery added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Dayton. Amael L'Etang finished with 10 points.

Djokovic scored eight points in the first half for VCU, who led 37-36 at the break. VCU pulled off the victory after an 11-3 second-half run erased a two-point deficit and gave them the lead at 58-52 with 9:25 remaining in the half. Hill scored nine second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.