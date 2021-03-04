Different police approach favored for nonviolent 911 calls

More than half of respondents said that wellness checks and missing person reports are among calls that both police and trained crisis professionals could handle together, The Columbus Dispatch reported. Nearly two-thirds of respondents felt that mental health crises and suicide threats not involving reports of weapons don't require any police response, according to the survey conducted by the Saunders PR Group.

The firm's $30,000 contract included 12 focus groups, six town halls and a survey of about 4,000 people.