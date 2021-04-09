X

Diamondbacks to start Widener against Cincinnati in home opener

By The Associated Press
The Arizona Diamondbacks hit the field for the first time in 2021 against the Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds (5-1) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (2-5)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: TBD

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

The Diamondbacks went 16-14 in home games in 2020. Arizona hit .241 as a team with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 58 total home runs last season.

The Reds went 15-16 on the road in 2020. Cincinnati pitchers struck out 10.2 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 3.84.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Joakim Soria: (calf), Zac Gallen: (forearm), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Kole Calhoun: (knee), Nick Ahmed: (knee).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (back), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (illness), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

