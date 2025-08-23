Diamondbacks play the Reds on home winning streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (8-3, 2.28 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Nabil Crismatt (0-0, 1.80 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, five strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -129, Diamondbacks +108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they play the Cincinnati Reds.

Arizona has gone 33-31 at home and 63-66 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 34-53 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Cincinnati is 31-33 on the road and 67-62 overall. The Reds have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .317.

Saturday's game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Reds are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks with 27 home runs while slugging .556. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 10 for 35 with three home runs and 14 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 25 doubles, five triples and 19 home runs for the Reds. Miguel Andujar is 15 for 36 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .249 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Reds: 5-5, .256 batting average, 2.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (thumb), Kevin Ginkel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (scapular strain), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Chase Burns: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.