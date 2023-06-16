Diamondbacks look to stop 3-game losing streak, play the Guardians

Cleveland Guardians (32-36, second in the AL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (41-28, first in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (7-2, 3.09 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -149, Guardians +128; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Cleveland Guardians after losing three straight games.

Arizona has a 41-28 record overall and a 21-17 record in home games. The Diamondbacks are 16-3 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Cleveland has a 16-19 record in road games and a 32-36 record overall. The Guardians are 16-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 17 doubles and 13 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Corbin Carroll is 16-for-37 with three doubles, two triples and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Josh Naylor has 12 doubles and eight home runs for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 15-for-43 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .279 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Guardians: 6-4, .286 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Guardians: Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.