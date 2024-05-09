Diamondbacks look to extend win streak, take on the Reds

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Slade Cecconi (1-2, 4.96 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (1-2, 3.12 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -125, Diamondbacks +105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati is 9-12 at home and 16-20 overall. The Reds have a 1-6 record in games decided by one run.

Arizona has gone 8-10 in road games and 17-20 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 7-3 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with 16 extra base hits (seven doubles, a triple and eight home runs). Jonathan India is 11-for-36 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with a .301 batting average, and has 12 doubles, seven home runs, 14 walks and 18 RBI. Jake McCarthy is 11-for-32 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 2-8, .186 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .223 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Alex Young: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.