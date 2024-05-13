Diamondbacks host the Reds to start 3-game series

The Arizona Diamondbacks open a three-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday
By The Associated Press
8 minutes ago
Cincinnati Reds (17-23, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (19-22, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (3-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Jordan Montgomery (2-2, 4.70 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -147, Reds +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks start a three-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

Arizona is 9-10 in home games and 19-22 overall. The Diamondbacks have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .246.

Cincinnati has an 8-10 record in road games and a 17-23 record overall. The Reds are 12-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Monday's game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with nine home runs while slugging .543. Corbin Carroll is 9-for-40 with a double, a home run and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with a .262 batting average, and has seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 20 walks and 21 RBI. Jeimer Candelario is 11-for-37 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Reds: 1-9, .197 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Alex Young: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

