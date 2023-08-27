Diamondbacks face the Reds leading series 2-1

Cincinnati Reds (68-63, third in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (68-62, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (7-8, 4.84 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Slade Cecconi (0-0, 2.93 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -123, Reds +104; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Cincinnati Reds.

Arizona has a 68-62 record overall and a 34-32 record at home. The Diamondbacks are 24-13 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cincinnati has a 68-63 record overall and a 37-29 record in road games. The Reds are 47-26 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Sunday's game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Reds have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 19 doubles, seven triples and 21 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Gabriel Moreno is 14-for-37 with two doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

TJ Friedl leads the Reds with a .274 batting average, and has 19 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs, 31 walks and 47 RBI. Matt McLain is 12-for-41 with four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 8-2, .261 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Reds: 6-4, .231 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: day-to-day (hamstring), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Reds: Alex Young: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Stuart Fairchild: 7-Day IL (concussion), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (toe), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.