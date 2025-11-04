Deywilk Tavarez wins it at buzzer for Sister Jean as Loyola Chicago tops Cleveland State 91-88

The Ramblers are wearing a uniform patch in her honor this season.

Tavarez, a transfer from College of Charleston, hit a 3-pointer and a free throw with 18 seconds left, giving the Ramblers an 88-86 lead. Dayan Nessah tied it with a layup for Cleveland State with 10 seconds left.

Loyola's Kayde Dotson missed a 3-pointer, but the Ramblers got the rebound and called time out with 2 seconds remaining. When play resumed, Tavarez took an inbound pass in front of the Ramblers bench and buried a 3-pointer for the win.

Tavarez, Dotson and Miles Rubin all scored 16 points for Loyola. Chuck Love III had 14 points and Joshua Ola-Joseph added 11.

Nessah scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Cleveland State. Josiah Harris scored 20 points, Tre Beard 13 and Kamari Jones 12.

