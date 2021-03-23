DeWine vetoes 2nd GOP-backed effort to limit health orders

The legislation would cripple the state's ability to address an emerging public health crisis and open up local health departments to lawsuits by anyone who disagrees with their enforcement actions, DeWine says.

But Republican lawmakers supporting the bill say it will bring checks and balances back to state government.

"One branch of government is not meant to have unchecked and unfettered authority over our entire society for an undefined period of time," bill sponsor Sen. Rob McColley, a Napoleon Republican, told The Columbus Dispatch. "Really these changes are in response to what we perceived as a shortcoming in the Ohio code."

Multiple Ohio hospital and health systems, public health departments, and the state's major associations of doctors and nurses have all sided with the governor.

Rep. Emilia Sykes of Akron, the top House Democrat, also backed DeWine’s veto. The legislation threatens Ohio’s ability to respond quickly to coronavirus outbreaks and variants “by slowing our response, putting more lives at risk and further destabilizing our economy,” Sykes said.

On Monday, DeWine said, without providing any details, that he sent House and Senate leadership a compromise last weekend that would include their concerns for legislative oversight.

Wiggam disputed DeWine’s concerns in a five-page response sent Tuesday. He argued that the governor’s what-if scenarios were inaccurate and noted that the federal government and not local health boards would have authority over serious health emergencies such as a disease outbreak that originated in another country.

“This type of autocratic rule must be checked by the Legislature and should be tested in the courts because I believe it is not only unacceptable, it is also unconstitutional,” Wiggam said.

A Republican override vote could come as soon as Wednesday.

___

Farnoush Amiri is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.